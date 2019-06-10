- Big Data
- Algorithms
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Machine Learning
- Blockchain
- Robotics and Automation
- The Internet of Things
For CEOs and Corporate Directors
Today, every CEO and board member is wrestling with the speed and impact of accelerating technological change. Business leaders who first identify the threats and harness the opportunities become winners; those who don’t, let disruption happen to them. The risks—and rewards—for organizations have never been greater.
How do CEOs and Boards keep pace? How do you get beyond the buzzwords to understand the practical applications of new technologies?
Chief Executive and Corporate Board Member’s new, two-day Disruptive Tech Summit at MIT is the answer.
Featuring renowned innovation expert Clay Christensen
Tailor-made for busy corporate leaders, the Disruptive Tech Summit is designed to get CEOs and board members like you up to speed on all aspects of today’s breakneck technology including:
Explore how these technologies impact your industry and business model, and develop practical strategies that can help you embrace disruption.
Limited to just 150 CEOs and corporate directors, this intimate, interactive series of sessions will be taught by experts from some of the world’s top academic and business organizations.
Explore how these technologies impact your industry and business model, and develop practical strategies that can help you embrace disruption. View the agenda here.
Agenda
Monday, June 10 at Massachusetts Institute of Technology
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Featured Sessions
The Challenge of Innovation
Keynote Interview with Clayton Christensen
Harvard Business School Professor Clayton Christensen is the architect of and the world’s foremost authority on disruptive innovation. Author of The Innovator’s Dilemma and The Innovator’s Solution, two of the most influential leadership books of the last century, Christensen will arm us with powerful new ways of understanding the current changes in business and society—and the changes to come.
The Mathematical Corporation
Angela Zutavern | Managing Director, AlixPartners; Author The Mathematical Corporation
Data is the new oil, with incredible new promises, but a changed world requires new thinking by leaders. Zutavern will provide a practical guide to putting digital technology to practical use in business.
E-Commerce Beyond the Basics
How does Amazon do it? And how can your company compete?
Blockchain: Beyond the Buzzwords
You know it’s more than Bitcoin, but you may not know how much more. What’s real? What’s not? We’ll help you make sense of it all.
Concurrent Industry Roundtables
Attendees will pick one of the following industries for a facilitated discussion taking a deeper dive into how various emerging technologies are disrupting their specific industries:
Healthcare / Finance & Insurance / Manufacturing / Consumer Goods & Retail / Technology / Construction
5:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Cocktail Reception
6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Dinner
Tuesday, June 11 at the Charles Hotel, Cambridge, MA
8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Building Your Tech BS Detector
The tech industry has a long history of self-importance and snake oil sales, but it’s hard for most of us to not be intimidated and separate the hope from hype. We’ll take you inside the good and bad about tech, and tech culture, and share a smart framework for thinking about innovation.
Inside Factory 4.0
One of the most promising manufacturing processes in the last 100 years is coming of age, with profound impacts on all of manufacturing and, in turn, all industries touched by manufacturing.
A Case Study | Putting it All Together
Linda Hill |Board Member, State Street Bank; Wallace Brett Donham Professor of Business Administration and Faculty Chair, Leadership Initiative Harvard Business School
Breakthrough technology is worthless unless you can put it to use creating real value for your company. Doing so means tackling every part of your organization—from structure to culture. This interactive case study by one of Harvard Business School’s top thinkers on digital transformation will help you get there.
EVENT VENUE
MIT Samberg Conference Center
Cambridge, MA
Chief Executive is proud to host the 2019 Strategic Logistics Summit at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
The Charles Hotel
1 Bennett St, Cambridge, MA 02138
Reservation details coming soon!
SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES
Interested in learning how you can be a part of the Disruptive Tech Summit?
Please feel free to contact Chris Chalk, Publisher, at cchalk@chiefexecutive.net
CONTACT US
Have a question about the event?
Please feel free to contact Simone Bunsen at events@chiefexecutive.net or at 615-592-1591.
